PayPal To Acquire Curv; Terms Undisclosed - Quick Facts

RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) said that it has agreed to acquire Curv to accelerate and expand its initiatives to support cryptocurrencies and digital assets. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Curv is a provider of cloud-based infrastructure for digital asset security based in Tel Aviv, Israel. Curv was founded in 2018 by CEO Itay Malinger and CTO Dan Yadlin.

PayPal expects to complete the acquisition in the first half of 2021.

In October 2020, PayPal announced its commitment to help shape the role that digital currencies will play in the future of financial services and commerce.

