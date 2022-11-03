US Markets
PayPal third-quarter revenue jumps as online shopping picks up pace

November 03, 2022 — 04:17 pm EDT

Written by Mehnaz Yasmin for Reuters ->

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Online payments company PayPal Holdings Inc PYPL.O on Thursday posted a jump in third-quarter revenue, benefiting from a strong rebound in online shopping as consumers return to their pre-pandemic spending.

The results follow upbeat earnings from bigger payment giants Visa Inc V.N and American Express AXP.N that underscore the strength in U.S. consumer spending, despite high inflation and rising interest rates.

PayPal's net revenue jumped 12% on an adjusted basis to $6.85 billion in the quarter.

Payment volumes rose 14% to $337 billion on an adjusted basis, closely mirroring Visa's 10% jump this quarter.

