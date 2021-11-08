PayPal third-quarter profit rises 7% on online payments shift

US Markets
Nov 8 (Reuters) - PayPal Holdings Inc PYPL.O reported a nearly 7% rise in third-quarter profit on Monday, fueled by higher adoption of digital modes of payment and more transactions made through its peer-to-peer payment service Venmo.

The company's net income rose to $1.09 billion, or 92 cents per share, in the three months ended Sept. 30, from $1.02 billion, or 86 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of $1.07 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

