PayPal Stock Is Plummeting After the Company's Q1 Report: Is the Turnaround Story Dead?

Key Points

PayPal's Q1 results beat Wall Street's targets, but the stock is still falling today.

Management's guidance for Q2 and commentary on full-year trends are causing investors to sell out of the stock.

PayPal's Q1 results and guidance weren't terrible, but they didn't do anything to bolster the near-term turnaround story.

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PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) stock is getting hit with a substantial pullback following the company's recent quarterly report this morning. The fintech giant's Q1 sales and earnings actually beat the market's expectations and triggered a brief rally for the stock in pre-market trading today, but the momentum reversed after the official daily session kicked off.

The valuation retreat is occurring even as the broader market appears to be in a bullish mood. PayPal stock was down 9.6% as of 1:45 p.m. ET Tuesday. Meanwhile, the S&P 500's level was up 0.8%, and the Nasdaq Composite's level had climbed 0.9%.

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What does the Q1 report mean for PayPal?

This is the company's first quarterly report under new CEO Enrique Lores, and results were actually far from terrible in the period. The business recorded non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings per share of $1.34 on revenue of $8.4 billion in the quarter. Adjusted earnings topped the average Wall Street analyst estimate by $0.07 per share, and sales exceeded the average target level by $340 million.

PayPal's Q1 year-over-year sales growth of 7% came in significantly better than Wall Street's forecast, and management guided for mid-single-digit revenue growth in the current quarter. On the other hand, it looks like many investors wanted more from the company's forward guidance.

With Lores still early in his first year as PayPal's CEO, it's possible that the company is being relatively conservative with guidance. Keeping expectations low and then delivering results that significantly exceed cautious targets is an approach that new management will sometimes use, but investors seemingly have little patience for a wait-and-see approach to PayPal at this stage. It's not necessarily hard to see why.

With today's pullback, the stock is now down roughly 21% in 2026 and 32% over the last year. Following the latest valuation slide, PayPal now has a market capitalization of roughly $42.2 billion and is valued at just 8.6 times this year's expected earnings.

Using many traditional valuation metrics, PayPal stock has often looked cheap over the last few years. And yet, its corner of the fintech market has continued to become increasingly competitive -- and efforts to reenergize the business's growth engines have generally yielded disappointing results.

Is PayPal's turnaround story in trouble?

With its Q1 report, management reiterated its previously issued guidance for 2026. Adjusted earnings for the year are still projected to come in between a low-single-digit decline and being slightly up on the year. While the company saw stronger-than-expected sales growth last quarter, management continued to guide for transaction margins to decline slightly or be roughly flat this year.

Even though the company reiterated its previous guidance, investors are seemingly worried that performance will be lumpy in the near term. The company is forecasting a high-single-digit percentage decline for adjusted earnings in the current quarter.

In some respects, the earnings outlook may also look significantly less promising considering that PayPal is continuing to lean aggressively into cost-cutting moves in order to boost profits. With new artificial intelligence (AI) integrations and other initiatives, the company expects that it will be able to produce at least $1.5 billion in gross run-rate savings over the next two to three years.

As with other companies in the tech and fintech spaces, it's likely that PayPal will turn to sizable layoffs to power efficiency improvements. While there's nothing inherently negative about becoming a leaner and more-efficient business, investors were seemingly looking for other strategies to play a bigger role in improving performance.

PayPal's forward guidance has overshadowed the Q1 beats in the eyes of investors, but it's still too early to render a definitive verdict on the company's turnaround prospects. Management's reiterated 2026 targets aren't particularly exciting, and they may not do much to win new investor support in the lead-up to the business's next quarterly report. On the other hand, expectations have seemingly been lowered to the point where PayPal stock has the potential to see strong rebound momentum if margins stabilize along key lines and revenue growth keeps coming in at a mid-single-digit rate.

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Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends PayPal. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: short June 2026 $50 calls on PayPal. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.