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PYPL

PayPal Stock Falls 9% On Q1 Profit Decline

May 05, 2026 — 11:42 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) shares declined 8.60 percent to $46.06 on Tuesday, down $4.33, after the company reported a drop in first-quarter earnings despite higher revenue.

The stock is currently trading at $46.06, compared to a previous close of $50.39 on the Nasdaq. It opened at $45.37 and traded between $44.51 and $45.87 during the session, with volume reaching 20.27 million shares.

The decline follows net income falling to $1.11 billion, or $1.21 per share, from $1.28 billion, or $1.29 per share last year, even as revenue rose 7.2% to $8.35 billion.

The stock has traded between $38.46 and $79.50 over the past 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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