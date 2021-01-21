PayPal Stock Could Surge 23% to $300 on Its Cryptocurrency Move, According to This Analyst

PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) made headlines late last year when the company announced a move into cryptocurrency. One analyst believes that the full measure of that opportunity isn't yet baked into its price and could drive PayPal stock to a new all-time high.

BTIG analyst Mark Palmer upgraded the stock to buy from neutral (hold), saying it would gain traction from its nascent cryptocurrency platform, which could add more than $1 billion in revenue to PayPal's coffers by 2022.

Image source: Getty Images.

PayPal is using crypto brokerage Paxos to power its cryptocurrency transactions. The company "has seen its trading volumes rise impressively in recent weeks," according to Palmer. The analyst goes on to posit that "the vast majority" of the increase in trading volume is the result of transactions by PayPal customers.

Late last year, PayPal announced the launch of a service that would allow users to buy, sell, and hold cryptocurrency in their PayPal account. In addition, users could learn about digital currencies and track prices, all without ever leaving the app.

But that's just the beginning. PayPal will accept cryptocurrency as a payment method beginning this year and plans to extend its crypto service to Venmo users.

Tangential evidence suggests that Palmer is right on the money. Investors need look no further than Square (NYSE: SQ) to get a sense of the opportunity resulting from cryptocurrency transactions. In the third quarter, Square generated total net revenue of $3.03 billion, up 140% year over year, but excluding bitcoin revenue, net revenue was $1.4 billion, up just 25%. That suggests that crypto has effectively doubled Square's net revenue.

This highlights the massive potential resulting from PayPal's move. Additionally, its stock has doubled over the past year on the accelerating adoption of digital payments, so it isn't far-fetched to think PayPal could gain another 23% in the coming year.

10 stocks we like better than PayPal Holdings

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and PayPal Holdings wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Danny Vena owns shares of PayPal Holdings and Square and has the following options: long January 2022 $75 calls on PayPal Holdings. Danny Vena has no position in any cryptocurrencies mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends PayPal Holdings and Square and recommends the following options: long January 2022 $75 calls on PayPal Holdings. The Motley Fool has no position in any cryptocurrencies mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.