PayPal Stock: Strong Upside Despite Concerns

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) shareholders are sitting on a loss in 2021 as its stock underperformed the NASDAQ 100 Index and is down about 22% year-to-date.

Management’s cautious stance amid supply-chain disruptions, a tight labor market, and eBay’s (NASDAQ:EBAY) payment migration took a toll on its stock price.

What Lies Ahead

Uneven consumer spending and supply-chain disruptions amid the pandemic could continue to pose challenges for PayPal in the near term. Meanwhile, Dan Dolev of Mizuho Securities lowered PayPal’s price target citing a slowdown in e-commerce and risks in the BNPL (Buy Now Pay Later) segment.

Dolev also lowered PayPal’s estimates for 2022-23 on moderation in e-commerce concerns and continued take rate pressures. While Dolev noted that PayPal’s “GPV (gross payments volumes) is still small, PYPL is still visible in this space given the size of its user base,” which “could drive perception concerns as BNPL comes under more scrutiny.”

Nevertheless, Dolev maintained a bullish outlook on PayPal. The analyst noted that despite its exposure to the BNPL market, PayPal’s business remains well-diversified.

Along with Dolev, UBS analyst Rayna Kumar is also bullish on PayPal and views the pullback as a buying opportunity.

Further, TipRanks’ Stock Investors tool indicates that investors have been accumulating PayPal stock on weakness. The data shows that 7% of investors holding portfolios on TipRanks have increased their stakes in PayPal in the past month.

Wall Street’s Take

Wall Street is bullish about PayPal stock. On TipRanks, PayPal has received 26 Buys, 5 Holds, and 1 Sell for a Strong Buy consensus rating.

Further, PayPal’s stock forecast and price targets on TipRanks show solid upside due to the recent pullback in its price. The average PayPal price target of $270.87 indicates 48.3% upside potential to current levels.

Disclosure: On the date of publication, Amit Singh had no position in any of the companies discussed in this article.

Disclaimer: The information contained in this article represents the views and opinion of the writer only, and not the views or opinion of TipRanks or its affiliates Read full disclaimer >

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.