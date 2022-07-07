PayPal Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

In this video, I will be talking about PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL). I'm going to go over some analyst notes and revisit some of the Q1 metrics the company touched on. The stock is down 75% from its peak.

Venmo ended the quarter with 85 million users.

Management expects 50%-plus revenue growth for Venmo.

The second half of the year should result in softer year-over-year comparisons.

PayPal's "Pay in 4" leads in top buy now, pay later offerings, ahead of Block's Afterpay and Klarna.

*Stock prices used were the closing prices of July 6, 2022. The video was published on July 7, 2022.

