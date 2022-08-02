US Markets
PayPal shares jump after it reveals $2 bln stake held by Elliott, announces new CFO

Mehnaz Yasmin
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Aug 2 (Reuters) - PayPal Holdings PYPL.O said on Tuesday Elliott Investment Management has an over $2 billion investment in the company, making the activist investor one of the largest shareholders in the fintech firm.

Paypal's shares extended gains after the bell, rising as much as 11.8%.

The company also announced a slew of moves including appointing Blake Jorgensen as Paypal's new chief financial officer and a new $15 billion repurchase program. Blake, who takes over the role on Wednesday, joins PayPal from Electronic Arts EA.O.

PayPal has "an unmatched and industry-leading footprint across its payments businesses," said Jesse Cohn, a managing partner at Elliot, a day after the investment firm disclosed a similar stake in Pinterest Inc PINS.N.

PayPal, which was among companies that won big during the pandemic, saw shares wipe out over 70% of their market value in a year as e-commerce growth retreated from pandemic-era records.

The company earned a profit of 93 cents for the three months ended June 30, lower than $1.15 per share a year earlier.

PayPal's revenue rose 10% on an FX neutral basis to $6.8 billion as payment volumes leapt 13%.

(Reporting by Mehnaz Yasmin in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

