PayPal Sees Q3 Pre-tax Loss Of $228 Mln On Strategic Investments

(RTTNews) - PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) disclosed in a regulatory filing that it expects to report a pre-tax loss of $228 million or $177 million on an after-tax basis on the company's strategic investments in the third quarter ended September 30, 2019. The associated impact on earnings per share for the quarter is estimated to be a negative $0.15 per share.

The San Jose, California-based payments company reportedly said the investment in Uber Technologies, for $500 million at the initial public offering price, had declined 34%. Another investment, in Latin American online retailer MercadoLibre Inc., had declined 10%.

As previously disclosed, the company's full year and third quarter 2019 non-GAAP earnings per share guidance included an estimated benefit of about $0.03 in the third quarter of 2019 from unrealized gains relating to strategic investments.

