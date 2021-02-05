Cryptocurrencies

PayPal Says Venmo Under Investigation in US by Consumer Regulator

Contributor
Tanzeel Akhtar CoinDesk
Published
(Michael Vi/Shutterstock)

Fintech giant PayPal (PYPL) said Friday its Venmo app is being investigated by a U.S. consumer watchdog.

  • The company has received a civil investigative demand (CID) from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau over alleged “unauthorized fund transfers and collections processes” by Venmo, reports Reuters on Friday.
  • A CID is a legal request for records and documents or other information related to an agency investigation.
  • Venmo provides a mobile-based peer-to-peer payments platform with social features.
  • PayPal said last June it would allow users to buy, hold and sell cryptocurrencies on Venmo later this year.

Read more: PayPal, Venmo to Roll Out Crypto Buying and Selling: Sources

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More