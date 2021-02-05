PayPal Says Venmo Under Investigation in US by Consumer Regulator

Fintech giant PayPal (PYPL) said Friday its Venmo app is being investigated by a U.S. consumer watchdog.

The company has received a civil investigative demand (CID) from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau over alleged “unauthorized fund transfers and collections processes” by Venmo, reports Reuters on Friday.

A CID is a legal request for records and documents or other information related to an agency investigation.

Venmo provides a mobile-based peer-to-peer payments platform with social features.

PayPal said last June it would allow users to buy, hold and sell cryptocurrencies on Venmo later this year.

Read more: PayPal, Venmo to Roll Out Crypto Buying and Selling: Sources

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.