PayPal Says Venmo Under Investigation in US by Consumer Regulator
Fintech giant PayPal (PYPL) said Friday its Venmo app is being investigated by a U.S. consumer watchdog.
- The company has received a civil investigative demand (CID) from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau over alleged “unauthorized fund transfers and collections processes” by Venmo, reports Reuters on Friday.
- A CID is a legal request for records and documents or other information related to an agency investigation.
- Venmo provides a mobile-based peer-to-peer payments platform with social features.
- PayPal said last June it would allow users to buy, hold and sell cryptocurrencies on Venmo later this year.
Read more: PayPal, Venmo to Roll Out Crypto Buying and Selling: Sources
Related Stories
- Bitcoin News Roundup for Feb. 5, 2021
- Protego Becomes Second Crypto Firm to Win Bank Charter From OCC
- Arcane Crypto Lists on Nasdaq First North After Reverse Takeover
- China’s BSN Onboards EY for Ethereum Compliance Tools
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.