PayPal says app Venmo being investigated by U.S. consumer watchdog

Feb 5 (Reuters) - PayPal Holdings Inc PYPL.O said on Friday it received a civil investigative demand from the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau related to its app Venmo's alleged unauthorized fund transfers and collections processes.

