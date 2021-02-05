US Markets
PYPL

PayPal says app Venmo being investigated by U.S. consumer watchdog

Contributor
Niket Nishant Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

PayPal Holdings Inc said on Friday it received a civil investigative demand from the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau related to its app Venmo's alleged unauthorized fund transfers and collections processes.

Feb 5 (Reuters) - PayPal Holdings Inc PYPL.O said on Friday it received a civil investigative demand from the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau related to its app Venmo's alleged unauthorized fund transfers and collections processes.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PYPL

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters