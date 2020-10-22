PayPal Said to Be in Talks to Buy Crypto Firms Including BitGo: Bloomberg
PayPal is exploring purchases of cryptocurrency companies including bitcoin custodian BitGo, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
- The news comes a day after the payments giant announced it’s entering the cryptocurrency market.
- BitGo was the first U.S. crypto firm to secure a broker-dealer approval, transfer agent registration and trust company recognition, allowing it to provide custody and record-keeping services.
- Given that the mechanics of PayPal’s new crypto offering would in effect make it a custodian, it would explain the company’s reported interest in BitGo.
- “Talks could still fall apart and PayPal could opt to buy other targets,” Bloomberg quoted one of its sources as saying.
- BitGo CEO Mike Belshe declined to comment on the report. A email to PayPal requesting comment wasn’t immediately answered.
This story is developing. It will be updated as more is known.
Read more: Baby Steps or Handcuffs? Crypto Pros Assess PayPal’s Bitcoin Play
Related Stories
- PayPal’s Move Is Good for Crypto Adoption but Not So Much for Profits: Morgan Stanley
- First Mover: The FOMO Takes Over as PayPal Play Sparks Bitcoin Rally to $13K
- Raiffeisen Bank Bringing Blockchain Interoperability to Its Stablecoin Project
- Bitcoin Rallies Above $13K Less Than 24 Hours After Breaking 2020 Highs
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.