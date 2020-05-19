PayPal Rolls Out QR Codes to Facilitate Touch-Free Payments Amid COVID-19

PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) announced on Tuesday that it has rolled out QR codes within the PayPal app in 28 markets around the world, permitting buy or sell transactions "in a health-conscious, safe, and secure way," thereby helping both merchants and customers adhere to social-distancing guidelines. John Kunze, senior vice president of branded experiences, acknowledged that the company has experienced a surge in demand for digital payments that included "new and safe solutions for in-person environments and situations."

"Our rollout of QR codes for buyers and sellers incorporates the safety, security, and convenience of using PayPal in person and enables ongoing social distancing requirements and safety preferences for in-person commerce," Kunze said.

Image source: Getty Images.

In its simplest form, the way a QR code works is similar to a barcode in a supermarket. The pattern on each QR code is unique, representing a specific merchant. Using an app designed to read QR codes, a user can make a payment without handing over a credit card, thereby facilitating a touch-free payment.

Using the PayPal app, customers can simply click "send," and tap the QR Code symbol in top right corner of the app. Then, they simply point their smartphone camera at the merchant's QR code and click, which takes users directly to a portal to check out, where they can follow prompts to complete the transaction.

This process allows sellers to minimize physical interactions with customers, while also limiting the amount of customer interaction during checkout.

This functionality is now available in 28 markets around the globe, including the U.S., the United Kingdom, and many countries in Europe, among others.

10 stocks we like better than PayPal Holdings

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and PayPal Holdings wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 16, 2020

Danny Vena owns shares of PayPal Holdings and has the following options: long January 2022 $75 calls on PayPal Holdings. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends PayPal Holdings and recommends the following options: long January 2022 $75 calls on PayPal Holdings. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.