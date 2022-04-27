PayPal, Roku and Pinterest Earnings on Tap

This is a big week for earnings with a large chunk of the S&P 500 expected to report. That includes many of the big tech giants such as Microsoft, Alphabet, Apple and Amazon.

But there are also a group of what were called “pandemic winners” which were growth stocks that soared during the last 2 years of the pandemic, but that have sold off in 2022.

Some are even close to “round-tripping” which means the shares are returning to their 2020 Covid lows.

Are there any buying opportunities among these 5 stocks?

5 Former Pandemic Winners to Watch This Week

1. PayPal Holdings, Inc. PYPL

PayPal is coming off a rare earnings miss last quarter but the earnings miss and beat may not matter much this week.

Shares are hitting new 52-week lows, and are down 55% year-to-date, heading into the earnings report.

Yet PayPal is still expected to grow revenue by 15.2% in 2022. And it now has a forward P/E of just 18.9.

Is PayPal oversold?

2. ServiceNow, Inc. NOW

ServiceNow has a perfect earnings surprise track record over the last 5 years. That’s impressive with a pandemic going on.

But shares have sold off in 2022 anyway, falling 29.8% year-to-date. They’re near 52-week lows.

ServiceNow still isn’t cheap, however. It trades with a forward P/E of 64.

Is ServiceNow a steal or does it have more room to fall?

3. Pinterest PINS

Pinterest has surprised on earnings 7 quarters in a row. That’s a solid track record during a pandemic.

But the Street doesn’t care as much about earnings with social media companies. Daily and monthly active users matter more.

Shares of Pinterest are down 47% year-to-date and are at new 52-week lows.

It now trades with a forward P/E of 20.

But is Pinterest cheap enough to lure in value investors or will it retest its 2020 coronavirus sell-off lows?

4. Robinhood Markets HOOD

Robinhood has missed twice since it became a public company in 2021.

Shares have sunk to new all-time lows and are down 43% year-to-date. Robinhood also announced on Apr 26 that it was cutting 9% of its workforce.

Earnings are still expected to be negative in 2022.

Should investors stay on the sidelines with Robinhood’s stock in 2022?

5. Roku, Inc. ROKU

Roku has only missed one time since it went public in 2017, and it was the first earnings report in 2017. Since then, it’s been perfect.

But Roku shares are down 60% year-to-date and are hitting new 52-week lows.

While revenue is expected to jump 34% in 2022, earnings are still forecast to be negative, at a loss of $0.86.

Is Roku oversold?

