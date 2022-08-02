PayPal reveals $2 billion stake held by Elliott, announces new CFO

Aug 2 (Reuters) - PayPal Holdings PYPL.O said on Tuesday Elliott Investment Management has an over $2 billion investment in the company, making the activist investor one of the largest shareholders in the fintech firm.

The company also announced a slew of moves including appointing Blake Jorgensen as Paypal's new chief financial officer and a new $15 billion repurchase program. Blake, who takes over the role on Wednesday, joins PayPal from Electronic Arts EA.O.

PayPal has "an unmatched and industry-leading footprint across its payments businesses," said Jesse Cohn, a managing partner at Elliot, a day after the investment firm disclosed a similar stake in Pinterest Inc PINS.N.

The company earned an adjusted profit of 93 cents for the three months ended June 30, compared with $1.15 per share a year earlier.

(Reporting by Mehnaz Yasmin in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Mehnaz.Yasmin@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.