PayPal reports Q3 EPS $1.20, consensus $1.07

Reports Q3 revenue $7.85B, consensus $7.89B. “PayPal (PYPL) delivered strong financial and operating results during a highly productive third quarter. We are making solid progress in our transformation as we bring new innovations to market, forge important partnerships with leading commerce players, and drive awareness and engagement through new marketing campaigns. We are raising our full year non-GAAP guidance and are pleased with the strength we are seeing across the business. We’ve built a solid foundation in this last year that will serve us in the years to come,” said CEO Alex Chriss.

