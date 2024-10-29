News & Insights

PayPal raises FY24 adjusted EPS view to high teens growth from low to mid teens

October 29, 2024 — 07:21 am EDT

Raises FY24 GAAP EPS view to approximately $3.92-$3.96 from approximately $3.88-$3.98. Raises FY24 transaction margin dollar view to mid single digit growth from low to mid single digit growth. Now sees non-GAAP non-transaction operating expenses low single digit growth vs. previous view of slight increase. Sees FY24 free cash flow approximately $6B and share repurchase $6B. Comments taken from Q3earnings conference callpresentation slides.

