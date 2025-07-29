PayPal Raises Full Year EPS Guidance

(RTTNews) - PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) increased full year EPS guidance and reaffirmed free cash flow guidance. For fiscal 2025, the company now expects non-GAAP EPS in a range of $5.15 - $5.30, revised from prior outlook range of $4.95 - $5.10. The company projects third quarter non-GAAP EPS in a range of $1.18 - $1.22.

Second quarter GAAP EPS increased 20% to $1.29. Non-GAAP EPS increased 18% to $1.40. Net revenues increased 5% to $8.3 billion. Total payment volume increased 6% to $443.5 billion. Active accounts increased 2% to 438 million.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.