PayPal quarterly profit rises 6%

PayPal Holdings Inc reported a 6% rise in third-quarter profit on Wednesday, as more people used its payment processing platform to make transactions.

Net income rose to $462 million, or 39 cents per share, in the quarter ended Sept 30, from $436 million, or 36 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company, which separated from eBay Inc EBAY.O in 2015, has made a number of acquisitions since then to expand its business.

