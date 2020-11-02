PayPal quarterly profit more than doubles

Nov 2 (Reuters) - E-commerce payments processor PayPal Holdings Inc PYPL.O reported a 121% jump in third-quarter profit on Monday, driven by a surge in online spending from consumers staying at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Net income jumped to $1.02 billion, or 86 cents per share, for the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $462 million, or 39 cents per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant and Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.