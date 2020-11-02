US Markets
PayPal quarterly profit more than doubles

Contributors
Niket Nishant Reuters
Eva Mathews Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

E-commerce payments processor PayPal Holdings Inc reported a 121% jump in third-quarter profit on Monday, driven by a surge in online spending from consumers staying at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Net income jumped to $1.02 billion, or 86 cents per share, for the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $462 million, or 39 cents per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant and Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

