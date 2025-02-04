PayPal Q4: Progress, but Concerns Linger

Here's our initial take on PayPal's (NASDAQ: PYPL) fourth-quarter results.

Key Metrics

Metric Q4 FY23 Q4 FY24 Change vs. Expectations Revenue $8.03 billion $8.37 billion +4% Beat Earnings per share $1.29 $1.11 -15% Beat Total payment volume $409.8 billion $437.8 billion +7% n/a Active accounts 422 million 434 million +2.1% n/a

PayPal in Stable Growth Mode, but Some Concerns Linger

PayPal's fourth-quarter results looked a lot like what we saw in Q3, with modest revenue growth, continued growth in active accounts albeit at a pretty low rate, and an increase in transactions per active account. In other words, the focus on products for which there is potential for growth and potential to grow user engagement seems to be working.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. See the 10 stocks »

Part of what's helping drive PayPal's modest user growth is marketing, an area in which the company has committed to spending more money. Q4 sales and marketing expense was up more than 34%, and it was 10.1% higher for the full fiscal year, along with higher general and administrative expenses.

Combined with higher restructuring expenses in the quarter and the year, PayPal's operating income fell, though the bottom-line results were still well within both investors' and management's expectations heading into the end of the quarter. There were also some timing-related impacts to cash flow tied to PayPal's origination of buy now, pay later (BNPL) loans that it sells to KKR (NYSE: KKR).

In summary, the key things that PayPal CEO Alex Chriss has made the core priorities -- focusing on core markets and products and being more disciplined on expenses while spending to market -- are more or less paying off with improved results and relatively positive, if modest, trends.

Immediate Market Reaction

As of this writing, prior to market open and in the early minutes of management's call with investors, PayPal shares are down more than 8%. The company's guidance for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 calls for similar growth as it has reported in recent quarters, with 4% to 5% transaction margin dollar growth. Management also foresees GAAP earnings per share of $1.12 at the midpoint of guidance, up from $0.83 in last year's first quarter.

There are lingering questions about PayPal's ability to maintain some of the payments relationships it has at Braintree, its payment processing subsidiary, which reported lower total payment transactions in the fourth quarter. The company says this is part of its strategy that focuses on value versus price. But it's clear that investors are concerned that there could be another headwind to PayPal's turnaround brewing in its unbranded card processing business.

What to Watch

PayPal's guidance calls for more of the same modest growth we have seen over recent quarters along with strengthening cash flows and a "lapping" of some of last year's higher expenses related to the company's restructuring. That should result in accelerated bottom-line growth. However, there are questions about the unbranded payments processing business and the company's ability to retain customers, including Uber (NYSE: UBER) and Spotify (NYSE: SPOT). Overall, CEO Chriss' efforts are paying off, but it seems Mr. Market isn't completely convinced that the PayPal turnaround is complete.

Helpful Resources

If you have done or seen any research on PayPal that would be of interest to Fool members, please share it in the comment section below!

Don’t miss this second chance at a potentially lucrative opportunity

Ever feel like you missed the boat in buying the most successful stocks? Then you’ll want to hear this.

On rare occasions, our expert team of analysts issues a “Double Down” stock recommendation for companies that they think are about to pop. If you’re worried you’ve already missed your chance to invest, now is the best time to buy before it’s too late. And the numbers speak for themselves:

Nvidia: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, you’d have $302,501 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, !* Apple: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, you’d have $43,181 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, !* Netflix: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2004, you’d have $527,934!*

Right now, we’re issuing “Double Down” alerts for three incredible companies, and there may not be another chance like this anytime soon.

Learn more »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 3, 2025

The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends KKR, PayPal, Spotify Technology, and Uber Technologies. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2027 $42.50 calls on PayPal and short March 2025 $85 calls on PayPal. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.