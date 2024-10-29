PayPal Q3 shows progress made on growth pivot, says Keefe Bruyette

Keefe Bruyette analyst Sanjay Sakhrani maintains an Outperform rating on PayPal (PYPL) with a $92 price target following the company’s Q3 report. PayPal reported a solid quarter and demonstrated the continued progress that is being made by management to pivot to a growth path focused on profitability first, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm sees additional levers to drive outperformance into 2025, including additional merchant and consumer pricing initiatives.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.