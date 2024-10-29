News & Insights

PayPal Q3 shows progress made on growth pivot, says Keefe Bruyette

October 29, 2024 — 12:35 pm EDT

Keefe Bruyette analyst Sanjay Sakhrani maintains an Outperform rating on PayPal (PYPL) with a $92 price target following the company’s Q3 report. PayPal reported a solid quarter and demonstrated the continued progress that is being made by management to pivot to a growth path focused on profitability first, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm sees additional levers to drive outperformance into 2025, including additional merchant and consumer pricing initiatives.

