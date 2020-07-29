Markets
PayPal Q2 Adj. Profit Rises; Issues Guidance - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - PayPal Holdings, Inc (PYPL) reported second quarter non-GAAP earnings per share of $1.07, up 49% from prior year. On average, 38 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.88, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Second quarter revenue was $5.26 billion, an increase of 22%, and 25% FX-neutral basis. Analysts expected revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter. Total Payment Volume was $222 billion, rose 29%, and 30% on an FX-neutral basis.

For third quarter, PayPal projects: non-GAAP earnings per share to grow approximately 25%. The projected Total Payment Volume growth is approximately 30%. Revenue is anticipated to grow approximately 23% at current spot rates and approximately 25% on an FXN basis.

For 2020, PayPal projects: non-GAAP earnings per share to grow approximately 25%. Total Payment Volume growth is projected on a percentage basis to be in high 20s. The company expects revenue to grow approximately 20% at current spot rates and approximately 22% on an FXN basis.

