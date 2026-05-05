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PayPal Q1 Profit Drops, Sees Weak Earnings In Q2; Backs FY26 Outlook - Update

May 05, 2026 — 07:58 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Financial technology company PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL), while reporting lower profit in its first quarter despite higher revenues, on Tuesday issued second-quarter outlook, expecting lower earnings. Further, the firm maintained fiscal 2026 guidance.

In the pre-market activity, the shares were gaining around 0.16 percent, trading at $50.47, after closing Monday's regular trading 0.10 percent lower.

Looking ahead for the second quarter, the company projects mid-single digit decline in earnings per share from last year's $1.29 per share, and high-single digit or approximately 9 percent decline in adjusted earnings per share from last year's $1.40.

For the full year 2026, earnings per share is still expected to record mid-single digit decline and adjusted earnings per share to record low-single digit decline to slightly positive, compared to last year's $5.41 and $5.31 per share, respectively.

In the first quarter, PayPal's net income totaled $1.11 billion or $1.21 per share, compared to $1.29 billion or $1.29 per share last year.

Adjusted earnings were $1.23 billion or $1.34 per share for the period, compared to $1.33 billion or $1.33 per share a year ago.

The company's net revenue for the period rose 7.2 percent to $8.35 billion from $7.79 billion last year.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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