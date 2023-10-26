PayPal (PYPL) to Post Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

PayPal Holdings, Inc. PYPL is scheduled to report third-quarter 2023 results on Aug 2.



For the third quarter, the company projects revenues at $7.4 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 8% on a spot rate basis and a currency-neutral basis. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $7.39 billion, indicating an improvement of 8% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



PayPal projects non-GAAP earnings between $1.22 and $1.24 per share, suggesting growth of 13-14% on a year-over-year basis. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.22 per share, indicating growth of 12.9% from the year-ago reported figure.



The company surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters while matching the same once, delivering an earnings surprise of 5.84%, on average.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

PayPal Holdings, Inc. price-eps-surprise | PayPal Holdings, Inc. Quote

Factors to Note

Strength in PayPal’s product portfolio might have continued driving its customer momentum in the quarter under review.



Strong monetization efforts of Venmo are likely to have aided its adoption rate in the to-be-reported quarter.



The growing momentum of the company’s buy now pay later (“BNPL”) solution is anticipated to have contributed well.



Advancing PayPal’s Checkout experiences are expected to have sustained the company’s momentum in the to-be-reported quarter.



Increasing user engagements on PayPal’s platform, owing to a continuous shift in customer preference toward contactless payments, might have been a plus.



All these factors are likely to have driven growth in the company’s payment volume as well as net new active accounts metric in the third quarter.

Key Metrics to Consider

Total payment volume (“TPV”), active customer accounts, payment transactions per active account and the total number of payment transactions are considered key metrics for analyzing PayPal’s business growth.



For the third quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for active customer accounts is pegged at 434 million, suggesting a 0.5% rise from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



The consensus mark for payment transactions per active user is pinned at 55 million, suggesting growth of 10% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



The consensus estimate for the total number of payment transactions is pegged at 6.33 billion, indicating an improvement of 12.2% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TPV is pegged at $381.85 billion, suggesting growth of 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for PayPal this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat and that’s the case here, as you will see below.

PayPal has an Earnings ESP of +0.66%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



PYPL carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are some other stocks that you may consider, as our model shows that they, too, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.



GoDaddy GDDY has an Earnings ESP of +14.09% and sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



GoDaddy is scheduled to release third-quarter 2023 results on Nov 2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GDDY’s earnings is pegged at 71 cents per share, suggesting growth of 12.7% from the prior-year period’s reported figure.



BILL Holdings BILL has an Earnings ESP of +4.42% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present



BILL Holdings is set to report first-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Nov 2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BILL’s earnings is pegged at 50 cents per share, indicating an increase from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure of 14 cents.



Fastly FSLY has an Earnings ESP of +17.24% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



Fastly is set to report third-quarter 2023 results on Nov 1. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FSLY’s earnings is pegged at a loss of 7 cents per share, suggesting growth of 50% from the prior-year period’s reported figure.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fastly, Inc. (FSLY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BILL Holdings, Inc. (BILL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.