Paypal (PYPL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest close session, Paypal (PYPL) was down 1.34% at $44.87. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.08%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.18%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.1%.

The technology platform and digital payments company's shares have seen a decrease of 1.47% over the last month, surpassing the Business Services sector's loss of 7.86% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.74%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Paypal in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on May 5, 2026. On that day, Paypal is projected to report earnings of $1.29 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 3.01%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $8.13 billion, up 4.33% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.34 per share and revenue of $34.19 billion, which would represent changes of +0.56% and +3.06%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Paypal. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. As of now, Paypal holds a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

From a valuation perspective, Paypal is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.52. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.39, so one might conclude that Paypal is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can additionally observe that PYPL currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.36. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The average PEG ratio for the Financial Transaction Services industry stood at 0.88 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 168, positioning it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow PYPL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

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PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.