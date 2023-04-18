Paypal (PYPL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Paypal (PYPL) closed at $76.42 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.18% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.09%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.03%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.51%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the technology platform and digital payments company had gained 5.63% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 6.17% in that time.

Paypal will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 8, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.09, up 23.86% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.97 billion, up 7.52% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.90 per share and revenue of $29.2 billion, which would represent changes of +18.64% and +6.12%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Paypal. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.28% higher within the past month. Paypal is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Paypal currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.79. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 41.39.

Investors should also note that PYPL has a PEG ratio of 0.91 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Software industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.72 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 64, which puts it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.