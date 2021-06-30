Paypal (PYPL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Paypal (PYPL) closed at $291.48 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.44% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.13% gain on the day.

Coming into today, shares of the technology platform and digital payments company had gained 12.92% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 6.68%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.16%.

PYPL will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 28, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.13, up 5.61% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.3 billion, up 19.72% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.73 per share and revenue of $25.78 billion. These totals would mark changes of +21.91% and +20.14%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for PYPL. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.1% higher. PYPL is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, PYPL currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 61.85. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 63.75, so we one might conclude that PYPL is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that PYPL currently has a PEG ratio of 2.8. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Internet - Software stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.6 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 202, which puts it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

