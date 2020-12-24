Paypal (PYPL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Paypal (PYPL) closed the most recent trading day at $238.64, moving -0.33% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.35%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.23%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.26%.

Heading into today, shares of the technology platform and digital payments company had gained 11.65% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 6.75% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.27% in that time.

PYPL will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect PYPL to post earnings of $1 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 16.28%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.06 billion, up 22.25% from the prior-year quarter.

PYPL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.80 per share and revenue of $21.40 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +22.58% and +20.41%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for PYPL. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.19% higher. PYPL currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note PYPL's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 62.99. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 87.05.

Meanwhile, PYPL's PEG ratio is currently 3.01. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Software was holding an average PEG ratio of 6.3 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 184, which puts it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

