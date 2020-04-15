Paypal (PYPL) Stock Moves -1.67%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Paypal (PYPL) closed at $107.95, marking a -1.67% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.2%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.86%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.44%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the technology platform and digital payments company had gained 12.17% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 6.16% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.45% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from PYPL as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.78, unchanged from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.76 billion, up 15.26% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.39 per share and revenue of $20.22 billion. These totals would mark changes of +9.35% and +13.79%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for PYPL should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.58% lower. PYPL is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, PYPL currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 32.42. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 39.25.

It is also worth noting that PYPL currently has a PEG ratio of 1.8. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Internet - Software was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.6 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 70, which puts it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

