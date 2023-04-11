Paypal (PYPL) Stock Moves -1.26%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Paypal (PYPL) closed at $73.58, marking a -1.26% move from the previous day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.29%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.92%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the technology platform and digital payments company had gained 2.63% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 10.29% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.51% in that time.

Paypal will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Paypal is projected to report earnings of $1.09 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 23.86%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.97 billion, up 7.52% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.90 per share and revenue of $29.2 billion, which would represent changes of +18.64% and +6.12%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Paypal. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.28% higher. Paypal is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Paypal is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.21. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 42.68.

Meanwhile, PYPL's PEG ratio is currently 0.88. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Internet - Software industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.73 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 59, which puts it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL)

