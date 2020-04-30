Paypal (PYPL) Stock Moves -0.53%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Paypal (PYPL) closed at $122.93, marking a -0.53% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.92%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.17%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.28%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the technology platform and digital payments company had gained 35.24% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 16.87% and the S&P 500's gain of 15.69% in that time.

PYPL will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 6, 2020. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.76, down 2.56% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.72 billion, up 14.38% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.33 per share and revenue of $20.01 billion, which would represent changes of +7.42% and +12.61%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for PYPL should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.08% lower. PYPL currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, PYPL is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 37.16. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 44.51.

It is also worth noting that PYPL currently has a PEG ratio of 2.06. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Internet - Software stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.8 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 38, putting it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

