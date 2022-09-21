Paypal (PYPL) Stock Moves -0.49%: What You Should Know

Paypal (PYPL) closed at $91.18 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.49% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.71%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.7%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%.

Heading into today, shares of the technology platform and digital payments company had lost 1.68% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 12.12% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.68% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Paypal as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Paypal is projected to report earnings of $0.95 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 14.41%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.84 billion, up 10.58% from the prior-year quarter.

PYPL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.93 per share and revenue of $27.91 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -14.57% and +10.01%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Paypal. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.91% higher. Paypal currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Paypal's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 23.31. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 42.78.

It is also worth noting that PYPL currently has a PEG ratio of 1.44. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Software industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.41 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 137, putting it in the bottom 46% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL): Free Stock Analysis Report



