Paypal (PYPL) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

In the latest market close, Paypal (PYPL) reached $63.01, with a -1.9% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.57%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.83%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.39%.

The technology platform and digital payments company's stock has climbed by 8.61% in the past month, exceeding the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.42% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.97%.

The upcoming earnings release of Paypal will be of great interest to investors. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.16, showcasing a 0.85% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $7.51 billion, up 6.7% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $4.98 per share and a revenue of $31.93 billion, indicating changes of -2.35% and +7.27%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Paypal. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.73% lower. Currently, Paypal is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Paypal is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.91. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 30.15 for its industry.

Also, we should mention that PYPL has a PEG ratio of 1.15. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Internet - Software industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.79 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 42, putting it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL)

