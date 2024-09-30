Paypal (PYPL) Rises But Trails Market: What Investors Should Know

In the latest market close, Paypal (PYPL) reached $78.03, with a +0.19% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.42%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.04%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.38%.

The technology platform and digital payments company's stock has climbed by 7.52% in the past month, exceeding the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.78% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.06%.

The upcoming earnings release of Paypal will be of great interest to investors. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.06, showcasing a 18.46% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $7.85 billion, showing a 5.8% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $4.42 per share and a revenue of $31.94 billion, signifying shifts of -13.33% and +7.29%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Paypal. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. At present, Paypal boasts a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note Paypal's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 17.63. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 30.96, so one might conclude that Paypal is trading at a discount comparatively.

One should further note that PYPL currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.11. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. PYPL's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.05 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 83, this industry ranks in the top 33% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow PYPL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL)

