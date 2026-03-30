Paypal (PYPL) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

Paypal (PYPL) closed the most recent trading day at $44.67, moving +2.48% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.4%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.11%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.73%.

Heading into today, shares of the technology platform and digital payments company had lost 5.67% over the past month, outpacing the Business Services sector's loss of 8.04% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.34%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Paypal in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.29, showcasing a 3.01% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $8.13 billion, up 4.33% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.34 per share and revenue of $34.19 billion. These totals would mark changes of +0.56% and +3.06%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Paypal. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Paypal is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at valuation, Paypal is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.16. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 9.57.

We can additionally observe that PYPL currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.3. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Financial Transaction Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.77 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 170, which puts it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

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PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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