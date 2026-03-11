Paypal (PYPL) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

Paypal (PYPL) closed the most recent trading day at $45.57, moving +1.21% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.08%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.61%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.08%.

Heading into today, shares of the technology platform and digital payments company had gained 8.51% over the past month, outpacing the Business Services sector's loss of 3.27% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.16%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Paypal in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.29, indicating a 3.01% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $8.13 billion, indicating a 4.33% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $5.34 per share and a revenue of $34.19 billion, indicating changes of +0.56% and +3.06%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Paypal. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.98% lower. Paypal is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

From a valuation perspective, Paypal is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.43. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.77, so one might conclude that Paypal is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can additionally observe that PYPL currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.34. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Financial Transaction Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.92 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 175, putting it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

