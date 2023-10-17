Paypal (PYPL) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

Paypal (PYPL) closed at $57.16 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.28% move from the prior day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.01%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.04%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.25%.

Coming into today, shares of the technology platform and digital payments company had lost 9.44% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 0.05%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.6%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Paypal in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on November 1, 2023. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.22, showcasing a 12.96% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $7.39 billion, up 7.99% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $4.95 per share and a revenue of $29.69 billion, signifying shifts of +19.85% and +7.89%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Paypal. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.01% upward. Paypal currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Paypal is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.51. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 36.85, so one might conclude that Paypal is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that PYPL currently has a PEG ratio of 0.66. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The average PEG ratio for the Internet - Software industry stood at 1.52 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 74, this industry ranks in the top 30% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.