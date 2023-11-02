PayPal (PYPL) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y

PayPal Holdings PYPL reported third-quarter non-GAAP earnings of $1.30 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.56% and increased 20.4% year over year.



Net revenues of $7.42 billion exhibited year-over-year growth of 9% on a FX-neutral (FXN) basis and 8.4% on a spot basis. The figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.37%.



Total payment volume amounted to $387.701 billion, reflecting year-over-year growth of 15% on a spot basis and 13% on an FXN basis. The figure topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.53%.

Quarter Details

Growing transaction and other value-added services’ revenues drove top-line growth on a year-over-year basis in the reported quarter.



Transaction revenues were $6.654 billion (90% of net revenues), up 7% year over year. Other value-added services generated revenues of $764 million (10% of net revenues), up 25% year over year.

U.S. net revenues accounted for 57% of total revenues. The top-line figure increased 7% year over year to $4.257 billion.



International revenues increased 10% on a spot basis and 11% on an FXN basis to $3.161 billion.



PayPal witnessed a year-over-year decline of 1% in total active accounts, which came in at 428 million in the quarter under review.



The total number of payment transactions was 6.275 billion, up 11% on a year-over-year basis. Payment transactions per active account on a trailing 12-month basis were 56.6 million, which improved 13% year over year.



The non-GAAP operating margin was 22.2%, contracting 18 bps year over year.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Sep 30, 2023, cash equivalents and investments were $15.4 billion, up from $9.96 billion as of Jun 30, 2023.



PayPal had a long-term debt balance of $10.6 billion as of Sep 30, 2023 compared with $10.55 billion as of Jun 30, 2023.



PYPL generated $1.3 billion in cash from operations during the reported quarter. Free cash flow was $1.1 billion, much better than the $350 million reported in the previous quarter.



The company returned $1.4 billion to its shareholders by repurchasing 23 million shares.

Guidance

For fourth-quarter 2023, PayPal expects revenues to grow roughly between 6% and 7% on a spot basis and 7% to 8% on an FXN basis.



Non-GAAP earnings are expected to grow roughly 10% year over year to $1.36 per share.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.41 per share, up by a penny over the past 30 days.



For 2023, PayPal raised its guidance for non-GAAP earnings to $4.98 from $4.95, suggesting growth of roughly 21% over 2022.

