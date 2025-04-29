Paypal (PYPL) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Paypal (PYPL) reported $7.79 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.2%. EPS of $1.33 for the same period compares to $1.40 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.81 billion, representing a surprise of -0.23%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +15.65%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.15.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Paypal performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Transaction take rate : 1.7% versus 1.7% estimated by six analysts on average.

: 1.7% versus 1.7% estimated by six analysts on average. Total Payment Volume (TPV) : $417.21 billion versus $420.67 billion estimated by five analysts on average.

: $417.21 billion versus $420.67 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Total take rate : 1.9% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 1.9%.

: 1.9% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 1.9%. Transaction margin : 47.7% versus 46.5% estimated by five analysts on average.

: 47.7% versus 46.5% estimated by five analysts on average. Transaction expense rate : 0.9% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 0.9%.

: 0.9% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 0.9%. Active accounts : 436 versus 435 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 436 versus 435 estimated by three analysts on average. Transaction and Credit loss rate : 0.1% compared to the 0.1% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 0.1% compared to the 0.1% average estimate based on three analysts. Number of payment transactions : 6,045 versus 6,676 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 6,045 versus 6,676 estimated by two analysts on average. Revenues from other value added services : $775 million compared to the $667.22 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.5% year over year.

: $775 million compared to the $667.22 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.5% year over year. Transaction revenues: $7.02 billion versus $7.17 billion estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.3% change.

Shares of Paypal have returned -0.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

