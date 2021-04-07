Paypal (PYPL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Paypal (PYPL) closed at $255.60, marking a +0.95% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.15%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the technology platform and digital payments company had gained 11.03% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.14% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.19% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from PYPL as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect PYPL to post earnings of $1.01 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 53.03%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.9 billion, up 27.73% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.57 per share and revenue of $25.66 billion. These totals would mark changes of +17.78% and +19.63%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for PYPL. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. PYPL is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, PYPL currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 54.89. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 66.13.

We can also see that PYPL currently has a PEG ratio of 2.55. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Software industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.82 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 210, which puts it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

