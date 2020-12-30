Paypal (PYPL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Paypal (PYPL) closed at $231.51 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.21% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.13% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.24%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.15%.

Coming into today, shares of the technology platform and digital payments company had gained 6.69% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 4.54%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.59%.

PYPL will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect PYPL to post earnings of $1 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 16.28%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.06 billion, up 22.25% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.80 per share and revenue of $21.40 billion, which would represent changes of +22.58% and +20.41%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for PYPL should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.19% higher. PYPL is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, PYPL is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 60.78. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 79.73.

It is also worth noting that PYPL currently has a PEG ratio of 2.91. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Software was holding an average PEG ratio of 5.99 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 195, putting it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

