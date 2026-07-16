Paypal (PYPL) Moves 17.2% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

Paypal PYPL shares ended the last trading session 17.2% higher at $55.52. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 8.5% gain over the past four weeks.

The increased investor optimism in the stock can be attributed to the recent news that PayPal received an acquisition offer from Stripe and Advent International for more than $53 billion, according to media sources. The proposed price is $60.50 per share, about 28% above PayPal’s closing share price on Tuesday.

This technology platform and digital payments company is expected to post quarterly funds from operation (FFO) of $1.28 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -8.6%. Revenues are expected to be $8.52 billion, up 2.8% from the year-ago quarter.

FFO and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in FFO estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Paypal, the consensus estimate for FFO per share for the quarter has been revised marginally lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in FFO estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on PYPL going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Paypal is part of the Zacks Financial Transaction Services industry. Wex WEX, another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 1.8% higher at $157.88. WEX has returned 18.2% in the past month.

For Wex, the consensus estimate for FFO per share for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $5.06. This represents a change of +28.1% from what the company reported a year ago. Wex currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

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PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

WEX Inc. (WEX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.