Paypal (PYPL) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

Paypal (PYPL) closed at $58.07 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.61% move from the prior day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.43%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.19%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.71%.

The the stock of technology platform and digital payments company has fallen by 8.1% in the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1.56% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.1%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Paypal in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on November 1, 2023. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.22, showcasing a 12.96% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $7.39 billion, reflecting an 8.01% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $4.95 per share and revenue of $29.69 billion, indicating changes of +19.85% and +7.9%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Paypal. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.02% higher. Paypal is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Paypal currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.66. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 38, so one might conclude that Paypal is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that PYPL has a PEG ratio of 0.67 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Internet - Software industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.5.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, placing it within the top 30% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.