Paypal (PYPL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Paypal (PYPL) closed at $56.73, marking a +2.18% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.51% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.2%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.47%.

Coming into today, shares of the technology platform and digital payments company had gained 31.94% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector gained 2.81%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.53%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Paypal in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on July 28, 2026. In that report, analysts expect Paypal to post earnings of $1.28 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 8.57%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $8.52 billion, showing a 2.75% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $5.32 per share and a revenue of $34.31 billion, signifying shifts of +0.19% and +3.44%, respectively, from the last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Paypal should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.3% higher. Currently, Paypal is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Paypal's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 10.45. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.35, so one might conclude that Paypal is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that PYPL currently has a PEG ratio of 1.39. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As the market closed yesterday, the Financial Transaction Services industry was having an average PEG ratio of 0.87.

The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 82, this industry ranks in the top 34% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

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PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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