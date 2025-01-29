Paypal (PYPL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw Paypal (PYPL) ending at $88.76, denoting a +0.65% adjustment from its last day's close. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.47%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.31%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.51%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the technology platform and digital payments company had gained 3.33% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.19% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.67% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Paypal will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on February 4, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.13, marking a 23.65% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $8.22 billion, up 2.42% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Paypal. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.13% upward. Paypal is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Paypal is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.96. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 31.57, which means Paypal is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, PYPL's PEG ratio is currently 1.48. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Internet - Software industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.23.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 39, placing it within the top 16% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

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PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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