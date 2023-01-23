Paypal (PYPL) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Paypal (PYPL) closed the most recent trading day at $79.50, moving +0.52% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.19%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.76%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.29%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the technology platform and digital payments company had gained 14.57% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 8.49% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.06% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Paypal as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 9, 2023. On that day, Paypal is projected to report earnings of $1.19 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 7.21%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $7.39 billion, up 6.85% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Paypal should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.29% lower. Paypal is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Paypal is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.56. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 41.02, so we one might conclude that Paypal is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, PYPL's PEG ratio is currently 1.06. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. PYPL's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.19 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 65, putting it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.