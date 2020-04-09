Paypal (PYPL) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Paypal (PYPL) closed at $105.84 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.74% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.45%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.22%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.78%.

Heading into today, shares of the technology platform and digital payments company had gained 1.12% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 5.61% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.42% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from PYPL as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, PYPL is projected to report earnings of $0.78 per share, which would represent no growth from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.80 billion, up 16.28% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.41 per share and revenue of $20.22 billion. These totals would mark changes of +10% and +13.79%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for PYPL. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.58% lower. PYPL is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that PYPL has a Forward P/E ratio of 30.85 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 40.42.

Also, we should mention that PYPL has a PEG ratio of 1.68. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Internet - Software stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.44 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

