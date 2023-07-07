Paypal (PYPL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Paypal (PYPL) closed the most recent trading day at $66.79, moving +0.98% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.29%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.55%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.24%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the technology platform and digital payments company had gained 2.96% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.61% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 3.1% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Paypal as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.16, up 24.73% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $7.25 billion, up 6.5% from the year-ago period.

PYPL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.95 per share and revenue of $29.51 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +19.85% and +7.24%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Paypal. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.15% lower. Paypal currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Paypal's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 13.36. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 41.45.

It is also worth noting that PYPL currently has a PEG ratio of 0.76. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Internet - Software stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.69 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 70, putting it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

